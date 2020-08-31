Bronze Age Britons kept human remains on display in their homes

By analyzing ancient bones from 28 websites throughout the United Kingdom, scientists found, through radiocarbon dating– a test to figure out age– and CT scanning, that remains were in some cases utilized as routine items.

In the most striking example, the group discovered that a 3,700-year-old human thigh bone had actually been made into a music instrument comparable to a whistle, previously later on being buried in a male’s tomb near Stonehenge , an ancient monolith in Wiltshire, southwesternEngland

“Although fragments of human bone were included as grave goods with the dead, they were also kept in the homes of the living, buried under house floors and even placed on display,” Joanna Br ück, among the research study authors and an honorary teacher at the University of Bristol, stated in a declaration.

The research study, which was a cooperation in between the University of Bristol and the Natural History Museum, London, was released Wednesday in the journal Antiquity.

“This suggests that Bronze Age people did not view human remains with the sense of horror or disgust that we might feel today,” Br ück included. Remembering the dead Although these Bronze Age practices may appear macabre to modern-day perceptiveness, Thomas Booth, a historical scientist and lead author on the research study, informed CNN that there are resemblances in between them and …

