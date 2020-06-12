Bronx teenager suffers facial fractures after allegedly being tased by NYPD, lawyer tells CNN

Jahmel Leach, 16, was left with facial fractures and damage to his jaw, based on lawyer Mark Shirian.

The New York Police Department failed to immediately answer questions about Leach’s arrest, saying the problem was under internal review.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told CNN that the 16-year-old was arrested in the Bronx on June 1, after police saw the person pour an not known liquid on a trash pile in the exact middle of the road and light it on fire.

According to his lawyer, Leach was walking home at the time, and was not section of any protests or rioting. Leach denies the allegations against him and has perhaps not been charged, Shirian told CNN.