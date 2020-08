Bronson Reed is poised for a breakout summertime, beating Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano to protect a desirable chance to complete for the NXT North American Championship in a 6-Man Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX. But fellow Aussie Shane Thorne intends to stop his momentum this Wednesday on NXT.

Can Thorne fall The Aus- zilla in individually action? Find out live on NXT, Wednesday at 8/7 on U.S.A. Network.