Bronson Reed to battle Austin Theory on NXT Super Tuesday II

Austin Theory interfered in Bronson Reed’s bout versus Timothy Thatcher on NXT Super Tuesday, triggering The Aus- zilla to require a match versusTheory Reed will get his desire this Tuesday on U.S.A.Network

The bitterness in between Reed and Theory began on theAug 26 edition of NXT, when Theory buffooned The Thicc Boi’s defeat at NXT TakeOver XXX, making a slap for his efforts.

Theory overcame Reed this past Tuesday when he assaulted The Aus- zilla from behind, however will he come to are sorry for the attack? Find out on NXT Super Tuesday II on U.S.A. Network at 8/7 C.