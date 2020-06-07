Broncos join protest in Denver after coach apologises for saying he ‘doesn’t see racism in NFL’

Denver Broncos coaches and players marched and spoke out against racism and police brutality at a protest in downtown Denver on Saturday.

The players wore black shirts with the fist of power image and ”Justice for George Floyd” emblazoned on the leading and the language, ”If you ain’t with us, you against us” on the trunk.

All of them wore face masks in accordance with coronavirus mitigation efforts, and most of the players’ masks were black with the phrase ”I can’t breathe” in white lettering.





Safety Kareem Jackson helped organise the team’s appearance at Civic Center Park amid demonstrations sparked by the death of Mr Floyd, a handcuffed black man in Minneapolis who died after a white officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for not exactly nine minutes.

Safety Justin Simmons flew in from Florida to join dozens of his teammates at the demonstration that included quarterback Drew Lock and first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy, making his first trip to Denver.

Also in attendance were team president Joe Ellis, vice president of strategic initiatives Brittany Bowlen, head coach Vic Fangio, coordinators Pat Shurmur and Ed Donatell and several other assistant coaches.

Mr Fangio had apologised early in the day in the week after saying that he did not “see racism at all in the NFL”.

His remarks drew anger from NFL fans given how Colin Kaepernick has been treated and the sport’s history of favoring white coaches over minority coaches.

Fangio made an apology on Wednesday. “After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players today, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong. While I’ve never personally experienced those terrible things first-hand within my 33 years in the NFL, I realize that many players, coaches and staff have different perspectives,” he said.

Simmons and linebackers Von Miller, Alexander Johnson and Jeremiah Attaochu were one of the Broncos who spoke to the crowd of thousands from the steps of the Greek Amphitheater. Afterward, the team marched with other demonstrators through downtown streets, fists raised and chanting, ”I can’t breathe!” and ”Black lives matter!”

The crowd was about evenly split up between whites and racial minorities, something Simmons, who’s biracial, said was crucial.

Simmons thanked his ”fellow black brothers and sisters,” asked them to look around and see the support they had and implored them to ”keep fighting the nice fight.”

”I realize the grief, I understand the pain, I’ve lived it, I’ve been an integral part of it,” Simmons said. ”I’m standing here today telling you hate does not drive out hate, OK? … We need to make sure we stick together. … This is creating a difference.”

Simmons thanked the white demonstrators for coming out and asked them to continue speaking out against racism and excessive utilization of force by police against racial minorities ”because you have more power in your voice than we could ever have.”

Failing to spread the word, he said, would stifle real change and justice.

”If you can look at white people and don’t have those conversations their lives won’t be affected by it,” Simmons said. ”But black lives will.”

Associated Press contributed for this report