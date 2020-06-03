Broncos coach Vic Fangio: ‘If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great’

“I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We’re a league of meritocracy, you earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL, I don’t see discrimination in the NFL,” Fangio instructed reporters, in line with ESPN. “We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.”

Fangio gave an announcement earlier than opening his Zoom press convention right this moment to questions, the place he mentioned he was “shocked” on the conduct by Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for greater than eight minutes, in line with a tweet by Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

He mentioned the officer ought to be punished to the complete extent of the regulation whereas including that his actions additionally “failed the 99 percent of the police that do a great job.”

“I was shocked, sad, and angry when I saw what the policeman do to a handcuffed George Floyd on his stomach that led to his death,” Fangio told reporters. “He ought to be punished to the complete extent of the regulation of the crimes he was charged with along with being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge and uniform he was entrusted with.

“I have the utmost respect and admiration for the police and job they do under trying circumstances. They allow us to have a great country on a daily basis. The Minnesota cop failed the 99 percent of the police that do a great job. And we are all paying a price for that.”

The feedback come amid nationwide protests calling for an finish to racial injustice and police violence, with some rioters and looters undercutting the message they’re meant to deliver.

Fangio deemed the problem of racism and conduct of some police a “societal issue that we all have to join in to correct,” not a “political issue.”

“I have listened to many people talk the last few days and the one that resonated with most is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar,” Fangio mentioned, in line with Jhabvala. “He also recognized that 98 to 99 percent of the police do a tremendous job in tough situations and that we must all do what we can to correct the small percentage that don’t do a great job on a daily basis. Kareem was one person talking sensibly and with solutions.”

Fangio mentioned the phrases of Jabbar and Broncos security Justin Simmons particularly resonated with him over a weekend of accelerating unrest and mentioned that sports activities brings individuals collectively “and I look forward to the Broncos and the NFL leading that charge.”

Simmons, the workforce’s 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, helped lead a peaceable protest in Florida on Sunday. He known as for unity and non-violence.

Simmons implored a crowd to “understand that we are fighting for equality, not superiority. All lives matter when black lives matter. We pledge our allegiance to the flag for freedom and justice for all and we do not have our justice. So let’s understand that. We will get it, [but] not by force.”

The NFL is attempting to broaden the scope of the Rooney Rule, meant to extend the variety of minority candidates interviewed for head teaching jobs, which Fangio has supported up to now, in line with ESPN.

