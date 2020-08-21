Broncos are dealing with injuries to Todd Davis, KJ Hamler

Todd Davis and KJ Hamler both continual significant injuries at Broncos practice.

The buzz around the Denver Broncos is both palpable and warranted, as the strong defense and armada of brand-new weapons for quarterback Drew Lock has Vic Fangio and his team established perfectly for playoff success. The very first couple of days of practice, nevertheless, have not gone according to strategy, as beginning linebacker Todd Davis and novice wideout KJ Hamler both boiled down with injuries.

Davis was hauled off the field after being not able to put weight on his left leg, while Hamler has actually been eliminated for the next couple of weeks after tweaking his hamstring. In addition to both Hamler and Davis’ medical battles, star pass rush Von Miller and much-hyped running back Melvin Gordon are nursing elbow and rib injuries, respectively.

A couple of #broncos injuries: — second round choice WR KJ Hamler will be out a couple weeks with a hamstring injury. — POUND Todd Davis left practice on a cart with a left leg injury — Von Miller has an elbow concern — RB Melvin Gordon has a rib injury — James Palmer (@JamesPalmer TELEVISION) August 20, 2020

Ian Rapoport declared that Davis’ injury is likely a calf issue instead of anAchilles That has to be incredibly eliminating for Broncos fans, as an Achilles injury may’ve spelled completion for Davis in 2020.

