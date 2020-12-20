The stocks of GE have been given a recommendation for ‘hold’ by the twenty research analysts that have been covering the stocks of the company. Nine of the investment analysts have already given it a rating of hold, while seven of them have given it a rating of buy. The price target of the company over a year as set by the brokerages is $10.33.

Research Firms on the Stocks of GE

There have been quite a few research analysts who have commented on the stocks of GE. BidaskClub has already decreased the rating of the company from ‘buy’ to ‘hold’ in one of its research reports that were issued on the 15th of December. Morgan Stanly has also increased the target price on the company from $8.50 to $12, along with a rating of ‘overweight’. Barclays has also increased the price target on GE from $9 to $11 in a 13th November report. The price target for the company has been increased from $6.81 to $9 by Deutsche Bank. In the end, the market saw Oppenheimer join in the fray, with a rating upgraded from ‘market perform’ to ‘outperform’, along with a price target of $12 on the company stocks.

The stocks traded at $10.81 this Friday. The moving average for 50-days for the stocks of GE is $9.69, while that of 200-days is $7.48. The year low for the company is $5.48, while that of the year high is $13.26. The market cap fixed on this company is $94.69 billion, with a PE ratio of 30.03, a beta of 1.03, and a PEG ratio of 65.65. The debt-to-equity ratio of the company is 2,10, with the current ratio set at 2.31, and the quick ratio hinged at 2.04.