The stocks of COLL have earned a rating of hold from close to twelve analysts who have been working on the stocks of the company. According to reports, one analyst has given the company a rating of sell, while four of them have given it a rating of hold. Six research analysts have given the company a rating of buy. The price target on the company over a period of a year has been set at $29.

The Quarterly Earnings of COLL

There have been quite a few research equities that have commented on the stocks of COLL. BidaskClub has already lowered the stocks of the company from a rating of buy, to a rating of hold in a 22nd October research report. Zacks Investment Research has also increased the rating of the company from a rating of sell, to a rating of hold in a research report that was published on the 11th of November. Needham & Co LLC has reiterated their rating of buy on the shares of the company. In the end, HC Wainwright, too, got into the fray with a price target of $29, and a rating of buy on the shares of COLL in a report that was published on the 9th of November.

The stocks of COLL traded at $20.03 last Friday. The debt-to-equity ratio on the company’s stocks was 1.27, with a quick ratio of 1.01, and a current ratio fixed at around 1.08. The company had a year low of around $13, with a year high fixed at $25.59. The market cap of the firm was $692.64 million, with a PE ratio set at 40.65, and a PEG ratio fixed at 1.17. The moving average on the stocks of the company over a period of 50-days is $19.05, with the 200-day moving average fixed at $18.69.