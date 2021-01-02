The stocks of CMC have been given a consensus rating of hold by close to eleven brokerages that have been commenting on the stocks of the company. Two of the research equities have already given the stocks a rating of sell, with five of them issuing a rating of hold, and a single analyst giving it a rating of buy. The target price of the company over a period of 1 year has been set at $23.13.

The Quarterly Earnings of CMC

The stocks of CMC have had several brokerages commenting on the stocks. The Bank of America has already cut the shares of the company from a rating of buy, to a rating of neutral, with a price objective set at $24. BNP Paribas has also decreased the shares of the company from a rating of outperform to a rating of neutral, with a price objective of $21 set on the stocks of the company.

ValuEngine has also increased the stocks of CMC from a rating of strong sell, to a rating of sell in a 6th October research report. Zacks Investment Research has also upgraded the shares of CMC from a rating of hold, to a rating of strong-buy. In the end, Citigroup joined the fun with a price objective of $24, and a rating of neutral on the stocks of the company.

The shares of CMC traded at $20.54 last Friday. The company had a year low of around $10.76, with a year high fixed at $24.04. The debt-to-equity ratio of the company was 0.56, with a current ratio of 2.97, and a quick ratio fixed at 2.13. The moving average of the firm over a period of 50-days is $20.44, with the moving average of the firm over a period of 200-days is $20.66. The market cap of the firm is $2.47 billion, with a PE ratio fixed at 7.68, and a PEG ratio fixed at 3.17.