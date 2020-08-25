Broken Open: Mountains, Demons, Treadmills and a Search for Nirvana



Price: $7.99

(as of Aug 25,2020 00:45:06 UTC – Details)

David Clark is a formerly obese alcoholic and fast food junkie who found a new life in running. Now, 13 years after his transformation, he shares his inspiring story of taking running to the extreme edge of his physical and spiritual breaking points. Having run more than a hundred races, including the Leadville 100-Mile Trail Run and the Hardrock 100, David has achieved unimaginable success in the ultramarathon world, considering his humble start. From barely finishing his first 5k to running 100 miles in less than 18 hours, David shatters the notion that the front of the pack is a birthright.

Among his many outlandish adventures, David talks about doing 10 epic events in one year to celebrate his 10th year of sobriety. This mind-bending year of running included running the Boston Marathon four times in one day, running 343 laps around a high school track, and running 48 hours on a treadmill. You will feel like you are running alongside him as he navigates his vision quest – all the while hallucinating and breaking from reality in one of the most epic Badwater 135 race experiences ever told.

David’s story is raw, honest, and pure adrenaline-laden inspiration as he shares his unique brand of Americana and heavy metal Buddhism. This book has far more to offer than just miles traveled and mountains climbed. It’s about trying to find a way station of balance somewhere in a world of extremes. It’s about running to create a legacy and develop your own inner strengths. After listening to Broken Open, you’ll never doubt how strong you can be, how much you can endure, or whether or not you are capable of finding true happiness.