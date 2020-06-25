Brody Jenner & New GF Briana Jungwirth Are A ‘Good Match’ – Details Behind Their Blossoming Romance HERE!

Has Brody Jenner finally found himself the best fit with new girlfriend Briana Jungwirth?

We know better than to have ahead of ourselves with this notorious bachelor, but a source close to the new couple says they’re genuine, noting The Hills star and Louis Tomlinson‘s baby momma have been seeing each other for about a month now. Go on and tell us more, we’re listening!

As we reported, photogs spotted Brody on his method to dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday night with his new flame, in addition to old bae Kaitlynn Carter and a bunch of their mutual friends. At the full time, TMZ sources claimed the outing wasn’t awkward at all — but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t only a little skeptical about this! But now, a different insider is copying that claim, saying the general good vibes had a great deal to do with the fact that the 36-year-old reality TV star and his ex-girlfriend have been in a really good place at this time.

Speaking with E! News, the origin explained:

“Brody and Kaitlynn have maintained a cordial friendly relationship since splitting. They still hangout from time to time and Kaitlynn likes to spend time with their dogs they once shared.”

Oh yeah, that’s right! The pair of exes are still co-parents to their three dogs Radar, Tank, and Shoey and from the looks of it, they’re carrying out a better job at this than most ex-Hollywood couples who share actual children together.

OK, so, we realize where Kaitlynn stands in most of this, but what about Briana? The confidant divulged:

“She didn’t mind meeting Kaitlynn. She knows Brody is still in touch with her and understands they have a lot of history together.”

Playing it cool as a cucumber… we could dig it!

Speaking more to the bond that’s blossoming with Caitlyn Jenner‘s son and the young momma of one, the origin continued:

“Briana was fine hanging out with her and Brody’s friends in a group and was very friendly and outgoing, which Brody admires. Brody likes that she enjoys having fun and is adventurous. They are a good match but they are still keeping things very casual.”

Good for them!

