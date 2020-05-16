Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Reunite During Quarantine!

Friendly exes!

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter could now not be collectively, but it surely looks like they’re nonetheless fairly pleasant round one another. And probably breaking social distancing to hang around!

On Thursday, Miz Carter shared a pic on Instagram which was captured by her ex, and we nearly missed him within the pic fully. She captured the picture:

“reprised his role for the day”

Though his face isn’t seen within the reflection, his toned physique is clearly seen! And there have been loads of feedback mentioning (and calling out) the little reunion:

“No masks. Hanging with exes you aren’t isolating with, taking photos to show you don’t care…must be nice to have money in the US” “Don’t go backwards please no” “Friends 4-eva, just missing the cute doggies 🐶🐾” “You guys are cute!! Happy to see you friends and getting to hang out w shoey. Are tank and radar still around? Miss seeing your Instagram stories of all the doggies 🐶” “They’re allowed to be friends. Just because being together didn’t work doesn’t mean they don’t care about each other”

Definitely combined critiques!!

Among the feedback to come back by way of was one from Brody’s momma, Linda Thompson, who complimented the pair:

“Brody’s looking ripped 💪” And referring to her former daughter-in-law, she wrote: “You…Lovely as always🌹” Sweet!! Ch-ch-check out the pic (beneath): Related: Brody Jenner Grocery Shops With Mystery Woman In Los Angeles Back in February, the 2 reunited whereas celebrating their buddies nuptials in Bali (AKA the place they received “hitched”), and whereas they didn’t journey there collectively, they did find yourself being seatmates for the flight house. After the journey, Carter mirrored: “only some extra treasured hours left right here in Bali. to be sincere, the second I landed right here was the primary time I’ve felt FULLY like myself in a really very long time, form of felt like I got here again to life (and this stunned me as a result of I’d thought I’d been feeling fairly good)! I received unhappy this morning enthusiastic about leaving. LA has develop into a fairly heavy place for me currently (probably not the place I desire to be anymore, however the place I’ve to be for work ), so I’m attempting to seize the spirit and vitality I really feel right here and convey a few of that house with me! thanks Bali, and everybody who’s been part of this journey! I’ll keep in mind it at all times!! “ What do U take into consideration this little reunion, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (beneath) within the feedback!!

