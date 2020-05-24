Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter Aren’t Back Together – They’re Just Co-Parenting Dogs!

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have their factor found out, apparently… and it’s not about romance!

We’ve been reporting not too long ago about how the previous couple seems to have been reuniting throughout quarantine, however because it seems, it’s not what you assume! That’s proper: it ain’t about romance, Perezcious readers, it’s really about… canines?!

According to TMZ, insiders near the previous couple report that they pair have been wanting shut as might be not too long ago just because Kaitlynn has been again within the fold visiting their collective pups. During the time they had been collectively, the couple shared three canines — Radar, Tank, and Shoey — and so they made it some extent of settlement upon splitting up that they’d proceed to co-mum or dad these pups it doesn’t matter what!

As it goes, the Princes of Malibu hunk has full-time custody of the canines at his place close to the ocean, and Kaitlynn has what’s being termed as “full visiting rights.” It’s not, like, a authorized designation, nevertheless it’s an indication these exes are on mature, wholesome phrases! Gotta make it proper for the pups, in any case!

And it’s additionally the impetus for having seen these two hanging out again collectively not too long ago, as from what we perceive there’s apparently a brand new canine within the combine with these three, as properly! Awww! According to insiders, Kaitlynn not too long ago adopted a brand new canine, Dash, and he or she wished to introduce all of the canines in a pleasant approach — therefore all the present chatter about latest meet-ups!

Just for the report right here: no sources are eager to something romantic between the 2 of ’em proper now, months after splitting for good. These conferences are strictly platonic, and all in regards to the pooches — which we’re completely on board with! But, yeah, it appears like they’re content material to go their separate methods as long as everyone meets up every so often for a Malibu seashore play date. Fun!!

What do U assume, Perezcious readers?! Seems like a reasonably wholesome technique to keep within the canines’ lives, and a wholesome little train between two excessive-profile exes, no?! Love to see it throughout this contentious quarantine season!

Would U ever do one thing like this with an ex?! Sound OFF along with your response about the entire thing down within the feedback (beneath)!!!