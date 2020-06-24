Brody Jenner Is Now Dating Louis Tomlinson’s Baby Momma – And Ex Kaitlynn Carter Approves!

Brody Jenner is off the market again!

According to new intel and pics obtained by TMZ, the 36-year-old eternal playboy is now settling into a brand-new relationship with none other than Louis Tomlinson‘s baby momma Briana Jungwirth (pictured above, left inset). Wow, talk about a random pairing!

The outlet published photos (see HERE) of both out and about on the way to dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Saturday. Yes, this is definitely a romantic date night outing! However, the pair were also joined by a small group of friends, including Jenner’s ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, and sources close to the group said it had been anything but awkward!

Wait, really?!

We’ve been reporting recently about how Caitlyn Jenner‘s famous son and his former flame have already been spending lots of time together with regard to co-parenting their three dogs — Radar, Tank, and Shoey. While some might’ve had the inkling it had been a sign of these eventual reconciliation, insiders insisted their current bond is strictly platonic for their fur babies. Brody’s new relationship with Jungwirth seems to prove it.

We reckon that mystery woman the outlet spotted tagging along with The Hills star on a few grocery store runs during the quarantine was merely a fluke! But let’s make contact with that date night!

As we mentioned, there were good vibes flowing all around the dinning table! Not only is Briana reportedly cool with the entire dog parent thing, but Kaitlynn also approves of her ex’s new lady and both were considered quite chatty all night. TMZ sources claimed they got comfortable enough to openly discuss Freddie Reign Tomlinson, the 4-year-old child the stylist shares with the former One Direction heartthrob, noting that he and Brody have already met. Wow, that’s a major step right there!

This absolutely sounds serious… how did they find a way to keep this under wraps for this long?! And through the quarantine when our eyes on glued to every celebrity’s move, no less!

Either way, we’re happy this seems like a truly amicable situation for everybody involved. Jenner and Carter are scheduled to resume filming The Hills together this August so remaining in each other’s good graces is definitely a smart idea. Plus, it’ll truly be interesting to see if this blossoming relationship gets any screen time when the cameras start rolling again. Fingers crossed!

Thoughts with this new couple, Perezcious readers?? Think it’ll go the length or fizzle out like so lots of Brody’s other romances? Sound OFF (below) in the comment section!