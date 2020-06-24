Brody Jenner Dating Louis Tomlinson’s Baby Mama, Introduces Her To Ex

Exclusive

Brody Jenner has a new girlfriend … she’s Louis Tomlinson‘s baby mama, and he’s already introduced her to his ex, and gotten 2 thumbs up.

Briana Jungwirth is Brody’s new girl, and they had a date night Saturday at Nobu in Malibu, nonetheless it was type of a group thing … Brody’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, tagged and also a few other friends in tow aswell.

Our sources reveal the dinner was not awkward. We’re told Brody and Kaitlynn are still very close, they truly are co-parenting dogs after all, and BJ really wanted Kaitlynn’s approval on his new GF, which he got.

We’re told Briana seemed cool with meeting a slice of Brody’s past, and she totally comprehended the dog situation and the very fact Brody and Kaitlynn will continue to be in exactly the same circles. In August, the exes are scheduled to resume filming “The Hills” together.

From Brody’s viewpoint, we’re told he wished to introduce Briana to Kaitlynn so she’d be confident with a situation that’s anything but standard for exes.

Fortunately for all parties, the women got along and Briana even talked about her son with the former One Direction heartthrob.

In fact, we’re told when Briana mentioned her son, Freddie, at the dining room table, she mentioned he’d already met Brody. So, the budding relationship already sounds serious.