Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter Co-Parenting Dogs, Not Back Together

Exclusive

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter might FEEL LIKE they’re reviving a shed love, yet they’re not coming back together … rather, they’re simply co-parenting pooches.

Here’s the bargain … followers have actually observed Brody and Kaitlynn lookin’ rather close just recently– BJ was the muscle chunk in the representation of among KC’s breaks, and they both uploaded comparable pictures from the exact same coastline– yet we have actually discovered there’s absolutely nothing developing, apart from a brand-new pet in the mix.

Sources near to the popular ex-spouses inform TMZ … Brody and Kaitlynn have actually socialized and run into each various other a couple of times, yet it’s NOT an indicator they’re coming back together.

When Brody and Kaitlynn were “married”– it was never ever an actual marital relationship, there was an event in Indonesia yet they never ever made it lawful— they shared 3 dogs together … Radar, Tank and Shoey.

Our resources claim Brody and Kaitlynn had a contract when they divided … he would certainly take the dogs full-time, and she had seeing civil liberties.

We’re informed Kaitlynn embraced a brand-new pet, Dash, a pair months ago and intended to present the dog to the pooches she co-parents with Brody, so the ex-spouses established a satisfy-and- welcome for the dogs.

They all clicked– the dogs, not Brody and Kaitlynn– going nuts and playing like excellent kids and women.

Brody and Kaitlynn are getting on also … we’re informed they greeted and got along when the run into each various other at the coastline in Malibu, in what resources claim was not an arranged hangout.

The ex-spouses are both carrying on, yet we’re informed there’s no negative blood … Brody was seen quarantining with a UCSB graduate and witnesses claim Kaitlynn took place a day today with Amber Heard‘s ex lover, Kristopher Brock