Broadway workers fight to stay afloat with theatres closed



After awaiting years to have her own chair in a Broadway orchestra, Katie Kresek’s program was closed in March





Violinist Katie Kresek awaited more than a years to have her own chair in a Broadway orchestra.

Last year, she ended up being the co-orchestrator and violinist for the theatre efficiency of Moulin Rouge! theMusical Just 10 months after she began, the lights appeared to decrease on her dream.

She states she’ll be “heartbroken” if the program does not return. “It’s sad that when it finally happens, it has to be cut short,” she states.

Instead of carrying out 8 reveals a week for a live audience, Kresek now records music alone in her bed room.

Her story is a familiar one to other live entertainers and especially Broadway’s countlessworkers