Broadway Star Robert Hartwell Buys House Built By Enslaved People In ‘Generational Move’

Robert Hartwell has found great success on Broadway, starring in such hits as Hello, Dolly! and Motown the Musical. And he’s taking that money from the Great White Way and using it to get a big white house! And by that, we mean a big house built for whites.

Related: Zendaya Opens Up About ‘Heavy Responsibility’ She Feels As A Black Actress

The Broadway Collective founder posted an amazingly inspirational story to Instagram this week about being a homeowner.

He wrote:

“3 weeks ago I found this house online. I said “this is my house”. I called the seller and was told it was a cash only offer and that “I’m sure that takes you off the table”. Don’t you ever underestimate a hard working black man. I saw the house the other day and when I walked in I knew I was home.”

LOVE that he made that seller eat her words!

He went on to explain the history of the property, which was — disturbingly — built by enslaved people for those who enslaved them.

“The house was built in 1820 for the Russell family who owned the cotton mill in town. Slavery was still legal. When the agent asked me why I wanted such a large house I said it was “a generational move”. I am aware this house is larger than me.”

A generational move. Amazing!

Robert then spoke seriously about the poor men and women who built the house, and concerning the massive huge difference in fortune two centuries later — thanks not only to the changing times, but to his own work and talent.

“I wish I could’ve told my ancestors when they were breaking their backs in 1820 to build this house that 200 years later a free gay black man was going to own it and fill it with love and find a way to say their name even when 200 years later they still thought I would be “off the table”. We are building our very own tables.”

Obviously the scars of slavery in this country are deep. But this is a wondrously healing sort of story. He finished triumphantly:

“I’ve never been prouder to be a black man. Come to my White House any time. I can’t wait to have you! Glory to God in the highest. I’m a homeowner.”

Woo! LOVES it! We have to say, buying a house is one of the most stressful steps you can take, so for Robert to show it in to such a joyous event? That’s pretty inspirational in an unique right!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN/Robert Hartwell/Instagram.]