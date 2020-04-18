Broadway star Nick Cordero will have his leg amputated on Saturday, his spouse Amanda Kloots shared on Instagram, the most recent replace in his coronavirus battle since his hospitalization for pneumonia.

“We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU,” Kloots mentioned on her Instagram Stories. “It is April 18th. We got some difficult news yesterday. Basically, we’ve had issues in his right leg and with clotting and getting blood down to his toes, and it just isn’t happening with surgery and everything.”

Kloots mentioned blood thinners supposed to resolve the clotting had been inflicting issues with his blood strain. He additionally had inside bleeding in his intestines. “So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause the clotting in the right leg,” she mentioned. “So the right leg will be amputated today.”

The health coach had initially shared in an April 1 Instagram post that Cordero, 41, was hospitalized with pneumonia, though, “…We think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care. I miss him terribly.”

On April 10, she gave another heart-wrenching update on Instagram: “My whole world has stopped,” she wrote. “Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now…”

And on Thursday, Kloots revealed, “Quick update on Nick: He is off the ECMO machine, hallelujah.” She added that the surgical procedure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles “went well.”

“The doctor said for Nick’s heart and lungs right now, they are in the best condition that they could be,” mentioned Kloots. Cordero was placed on “medication to help his heart pump” and was utilizing a ventilator to breathe.

To repair the blood circulate points in his proper leg, “The physician went in there, mounted as a lot as they presumably might to get blood circulate right down to his toes once more. We do not know what the harm will be. We do not know if he will have the ability to stroll once more. We do not know if he can stroll once more, what that will appear like.” Kloots mentioned she anticipated that rehab could be essential to get his leg working once more.





