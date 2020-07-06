Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 following 94 days in hospital battling COVID-19

Nick Cordero has tragically died after spending 95 days in hospital fighting for his life due to COVID-19 related complications.

The 41-year-old, whose broadway credits include Rock of Ages and Waitress, died on Sunday at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Cordero’s death was announced by his wife Amanda Kloots in a heartbreaking statement posted on Instagram.

‘God has yet another angel in heaven now. My darling husband died this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as that he gently left this earth,’ she wrote.

‘I am in disbelief and hurting every where. My heart is broken as I can not imagine our lives without him. Nick was this kind of bright light.

Amanda explained that Nick was ‘was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and particularly talk’ and that he was ‘an incredible actor and musician.’

‘He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, each and every day,’ said Kloots, who shares one-year-old son Elvis with the actor. ⠀

She proceeded to thank the medical team that aided Nick in his tumultuous health battle.

‘To Nick’s extraordinary physician, Dr. David Ng, you’re my positive doctor! There are not many doctors as you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to tune in to my crazy ideas or call another doctor for me personally for an additional opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough.⠀

‘I cannot start to thank every one enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea just how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday because the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands.

‘As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he absolutely put up a fight. I am going to love you forever and always my sweet man,’ concluded Kloots.

Cordero was initially admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital in late March after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Bullets Over Broadway star had to have one of is own legs amputated on April 18 after suffering from blood clots, while being on a ventilator.

While admitted, Nick also endured numerous other complications, including two small strokes, septic shock, and fungus in his lungs, as reported by wife Amanda.

In a series of updates shared to Instagram this week, Amanda claimed that her husband was ‘doing slightly better’ after decreasing from his blood pressure medication on Thursday.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, Amanda said that the ‘ultimate goal’ was for Nick to have a double lung transplant in order for him to live living he ‘would want.’

But she warned a ‘lot of things will have to line up’ in order for him to even be a candidate for this kind of procedure.

A GoFundMe set up in April by Amanda’s friends has already reached $593,573 to greatly help with medical costs which at enough time ‘had already started coming in’ in line with the description on the fundraising page.

She had also also unmasked this week that she planned to refinance the couple’s LA home to cover medical bills.

Before Nick got sick in March, the couple had recently moved from New York to Los Angeles so the Broadway actor could star in Rock of Ages Hollywood.