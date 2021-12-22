Broadway League president on Omicron spike: 'We don’t anticipate being shut down at any time soon’
Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the latest wave of coronavirus cases is causing a spate of Broadway holiday shows to cancel and the outlook for the entertainment industry.

