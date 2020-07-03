Broadway actor says he still has symptoms three months after testing positive for Covid-19

“It’s quite terrifying to be honest. There is nothing like the feeling of not being able to breathe,” he told CNN’s Kate Bolduan on “Erin Burnett OutFront.” Perry, who tested positive in March, says his ongoing symptoms begin with a cough and then turn into a tightness in his chest.

Every time he thinks he’s getting better, the symptoms reunite.

“I would feel better for a few days and then it would just come and smack me again,” Perry said. “I had two days of symptoms and then felt like a million bucks for three days. So I thought I was off the hook, thought I beat it, but then it came back with a vengeance.”

The actor, who recently performed in “Frozen” on Broadway, said life has changed for him in most way. After being a person in peak physical condition, he’s now fighting his new normal.