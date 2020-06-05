Broadcom CEO hints at delay in iPhone 12 launch

Bloomberg quotes Broadcom CEO Hock Tan who talked about a main product cycle delay at a massive North American cell phone buyer throughout an earnings name yesterday. He didnt name the corporate by its identify, nevertheless it’s not exhausting to determine he is speaking about Apple.

Broadcom is a serious element provider for iPhones, this January the corporate obtained a $15 billion order from Cupertino. The present iPhone 11 fashions embody Bluetooth and Wi-Fi {hardware} from the corporate, however an analyst at Moor Insights says that Broadcom may provide LTE and even 5G elements for future iPhones.

Anyway, the delay was talked about at the earnings name to warn traders that the standard uptick in income in Q3 will probably be pushed again to This fall. However, nothing has modified in phrases of designs, nothing has modified in phrases of the content material, stated the CEO.



iPhone 11 Pro Max taken aside (with a number of Broadcom chips)

In the previous couple of years Apple unveiled and began promoting its new iPhone fashions in September (with some exceptions, e.g. the iPhone XR gross sales had been delayed). Work on the 2020 fashions took longer than anticipated because the pandemic prevented Apple engineers from touring to China to finalize the designs.

Various retailers and analysts have been predicting delays in Apples manufacturing schedule. The newest forecast is for a November launch.

