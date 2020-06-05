Broadcast nets spend over 700 minutes on George Floyd protests, 5 minutes on riot deaths

However, between the protection from the three networks, simply 5 minutes have been devoted to the lives taken from the violence that passed off in numerous cities.

NBC had essentially the most protection, clocking in at 2 minutes and 12 seconds. ABC spent one minute and 31 seconds. CBS solely had 61 seconds of protection.

NewsBusters cites an Associated Press report that counted at the very least 10 deaths that occurred over the previous week, a number of of them have been black males.

One of the victims, 77-year-old retired police captain David Dorn was shot and killed in St. Louis whereas making an attempt to guard a pal’s enterprise. According to NewsBusters, his loss of life acquired lower than one minute of protection between the three networks.

The deaths of 53-year-old federal safety officer David Patrick Underwood, who was shot and killed in Oakland whereas defending a courthouse, and 38-year-old “Mr. Indianpolis” Chris Beaty “were glossed over or were ignored outright by the broadcast networks,” in accordance with the research.

“Television journalists have made no secret of their support for the nationwide protests over the past week. But perhaps because of that support, they’ve been reluctant to discuss the deaths that have taken place across the country as protests devolved into riots,” NewsBusters media editor Bill D’Agostino wrote. “When one considers just how little time the broadcast networks have spared for the victims of these riots, their insistent chorus of “mostly peaceful, mostly peaceful” starts to sound more like damage control than factual reporting.”

It wasn’t simply the printed networks that neglected the riot victims. CNN made no point out of Dorn’s loss of life all through Wednesday following the information of his homicide.