Brixton house that has lain abandoned for 30 years goes up for sale for £400,000

Advertisement

A collapsing townhouse on among London’s most cosmopolitan streets has gone on the marketplace for ₤400,000

Potential purchasers can bag themselves a run-down four-storey, five-bedroom terraced house which has lain empty for 30 years on Coldharbour Lane inBrixton

Agents are anticipating quotes for the residential or commercial property to start at simply under half a million, regardless of all of the house’s windows being either smashed or boarded up, the entrance being obstructed by a metal grill and the partly dropping ground flooring being held up by scaffolding.

Former British prime minister Sir John Major survived on the roadway in a flat at 144 Coldharbour Lane in between 1955 and1959

Agents are anticipating quotes for the residential or commercial property (middle) to start at simply under half a million, regardless of all of the house’s windows either being smashed or boarded up

The derelict house has lain empty for 30 years and the partly dropping lower ground flooring is held up by scaffolding

Last time the residential or commercial property went on the marketplace in July 2014, it invited deals as high as ₤ 1,150,000, according toZoopla

The street was called ‘the most hazardous street’ inBrixton In a post for the London Evening Standard in 2003, reporter David Cohen composed: ‘It is not for absolutely nothing that Coldharbour Lane has a credibility as the most hazardous street in the most hazardous district of London.’

The heading of the short article asked whether this was ‘the most hazardous street in Britain’.

Auction House London, which is putting the unconventional house up for sale is hoping it will be snapped up by excited designers keen to turn a cent by transforming the multi-storey residential or commercial property, which is referred to as remaining in ‘shell condition’, into high-end flats.

Director of Auction House London Andrew Binstock stated: ‘The residential or commercial property has been empty for roughly 30 years and it needs a complete program of works.

‘It makes up a mid-terrace house set up over lower ground and 3 upper floorings.

The house is referred to as remaining in ‘shell condition’ and Auction House London stated there’s capacity for it to be transformed into flats

The Victorian townhouse, which is near areas Denmark Hill and Camberwell, is set up over a lower ground and 3 upper floorings is collapsing

Last time the residential or commercial property went on the marketplace in July 2014, it invited deals as high as ₤ 1,150,000, according to Zoopla

‘It is used in shell condition, however there’s the possible to transform it into 3 flats based on preparing approval.

‘The seller wants to stay confidential.’

The Victorian townhouse lies in touching range of the in-demand areas of Denmark Hill and Camberwell where homes are routinely snapped up for half a million pounds.

It is easily placed within 5 minutes strolling range of Brixton UndergroundStation

Coldharbour Lane is more than a mile long and stores, bars and dining establishments are on the stretch of the roadway situated near BrixtonMarket

The house is because of be sold at public auction on July 30 at midday.