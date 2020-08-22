Brittney Griner Leaves Wubble for Personal Reasons

The Phoenix Mercury have announced that super star center Brittney Griner has actually left the WNBA’s Bradenton, FL bubble for personal reasons. No other information have actually been supplied.

Griner, among the W’s the majority of enforcing figures, is balancing 17.7 points and 7.5 rebounds per video game for the 6-7 Mercury, any prolonged lack would have a substantial influence on the group’s possibilities of contending in what’s been a competitive season.

Phoenix head coach Sandy Brodello was not able to offer any extra insight into Griner’s choice to leave the bubble, informing Brendon Kleen of The Next: Hoops that the group will play without her tonight and go from there.

Even if Griner does go back to the bubble, she’ll be needed to go through quarantine procedure prior to she has the ability to go back to action.

