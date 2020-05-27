Brittany Murphy doc reignites interest in her death

The Investigation Discovery documentary “Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery” aired Tuesday and has renewed interest in the deaths.

“Brittany Murphy is a rising star who had it all, beauty, fame, and success … but she also had secrets,” a press launch for the doc said. “When she is found dead in her Los Angeles home at just 32 years old, Hollywood and legions of fans are left in disbelief. While her autopsy reveals that she died of natural causes, many believe foul play is involved.”

The program targeted in half on Monjack and the actress’s mom, Sharon Murphy, who in accordance with the documentary “embark on a bizarre media blitz, creating more questions than answers.”

“Then, within months, Monjack perishes under strikingly similarly circumstances — in the same bed he and Brittany once shared, only this time, allegedly with Brittany’s mother sleeping beside him,” the press launch said.”In an exclusive final interview, the late Angelo Bertolotti, Brittany’s father, casts doubt on the conclusion that she died of natural causes and reveals bizarre allegations against other family members.”

Bertolotti died in 2019 on the age of 92.