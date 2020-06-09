Brittany Cartwright Had ‘Nothing To Do’ With Racist Remarks About Faith Stowers As Jax Taylor’s Old ‘Police’ Tweet About The Vanderpump Rules Star Resurfaces!

Brittany Cartwright is lastly talking out on the allegations introduced ahead by her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers.

As we’ve been reporting, the 31-year-old Bravo alum despatched shockwaves by way of the fact TV world when she put a number of of her outdated castmates and their previous racist habits on blast throughout an Instagram Live session earlier this month.

ICYMI, Stowers opened up in regards to the methods Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute personally attacked her following a tryst with Jax Taylor throughout season 6. She detailed their racially-motivated choice to name the cops on her in 2018 and the way they made hurtful remarks about her hair. Both ladies have since issued separate apologies for taking their vendetta for revenge too far — nonetheless, many followers have been not-so-patiently ready on Brittany and her man to clarify themselves, too!

In the replies of Britt’s Blackout Tuesday IG put up, a fan reached out to the fact TV persona and requested if she will be able to “please address the racism regarding Faith Stowers, calling her hair ‘nappy’ as well as complicit support of the cops being called on her?” To which, she replied:

“I had NOTHING to do with that. She knows I don’t have a racist bone in my body. She hurt me really bad and never once apologized.”

Cartwright continued from there, explaining how she reacted to Jax and Faith’s affair in real-time:

“I haven’t spoken to her since the night I found out [Jax cheated], and I did not say anything about nappy hair. I yelled at her and did that rightfully so like any other human being would if they had just found out what I did. If she ever even tried one time to apologize to me I could have forgiven her like I did Jax but she never did or even showed remorse for how bad she hurt me.”

She additionally identified that she was “nothing but nice and kind to her up until that point,” denied having something to do with regulation enforcement getting concerned, and pledged to proceed supporting Black Lives Matter:

“I had nothing to do with any cops. She knows that I have NEVER once spoken publicly about her. It’s a shame I’m getting dragged into this whenever I have finally been able to move on with my life.I will continue to support this movement and I won’t let this drag me down. Have a great day.”

Wow. That’s fairly an announcement proper there. For all of her speak about not receiving any regret from Faith, it’s attention-grabbing to see Brittany present little to no empathy for the way horribly her shut pals reacted on her behalf. While she didn’t bodily make the cellphone name, publicly denouncing her buddies’ racist habits would do some good right here. To reiterate how SHE was wronged nearly looks like she feels Faith had it coming? Hmm…

Jax, for his half, has not publicly launched an announcement about every thing. Although, web sleuths had been in a position to dig up an outdated tweet from December 2017 the place he appeared to accuse Stowers of committing the identical crimes Schroeder and Doute did! When a fan requested him if Faith, a recurring visitor star on the time, would ultimately develop into a mainstay, he replied:

“She’s wanted by the police for grand theft auto and ‘awol’ from military, bad idea to be on a reality show dude. Someone’s going to jail.”

It’s exhausting to know if he feels the identical approach about all of that at the moment. Now could be a very good time to talk up and clear the air, dude!!

As we touched on earlier, Kristen and Stassi have already spoken out denouncing their previous habits with apologetic social media statements and guarantees to do higher. However, an Us Weekly supply later revealed it was extra of a publicity stunt:

“Kristen and Stassi didn’t reach out to Faith directly, but Jackie Schimmel, host of the Bitch Bible podcast where Stassi first told the story, apologized privately.”

In the wake of the controversy, the Straight Up With Stassi podcast host misplaced numerous endorsement offers, and the magazine additionally studies she was dropped by her PR firm and company. We can’t assist however really feel like there’s extra fallout to come back… additionally, the place you at, Lisa Vanderpump?! Care to weigh in on this??