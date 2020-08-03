Brits enjoy half-price meals thanks to coronavirus subsidy By Reuters

4/4 ©Reuters The coronavirus illness (COVID-19) break out in London



LONDON (Reuters) – People throughout Britain taken pleasure in half-price meals on Monday as the federal government introduced its “Eat Out to Help Out Scheme” focused on increasing company in the shattered hospitality market after months of coronavirus lockdown.

Diners are entitled to a 50% discount rate on food and non-alcoholic beverages to consume or consume in, up to an optimum of 10 pounds ($13) discount rate per head every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in betweenAug 3 and Aug 31.

The deal – anticipated to expense half a billion pounds ($650 million) – is open to restaurants in taking part dining establishments, cafés, bars, bars, work and school canteens and food halls. More than 72,000 dining establishments have actually signed up, financing minister Rishi Sunak stated.

Matt Healey, 23, who operates in digital marketing for Warner Bros., was grateful his prepared “English breakfast” would cost him half the typical rate at Maggies, a coffee shop in Lewisham, south eastLondon

But he stated the top priority for him stayed the health threats over the discount rate. “It’s a bit of a balancing act,” Healey stated. “I think the risks will probably outweigh the 50% off.”