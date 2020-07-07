Brits don’t want to go back to working pre-Covid-19 office hours – Panorama

As offices and shops in Britain start to reopen, most business executives and their workers prefer to not get back to work in the way did before the pandemic, a poll shows, according to accountancy and consulting firm Theta Financial Reporting’s data.

Bloomberg reports that survey of 2,000 adults unearthed that two-thirds of men and women aren’t comfortable commuting on public transport and 35% worry that going back to a conventional office will harm both their mental health and productivity.

With how many deaths and confirmed cases of Covid-19 consistently falling, the government and employers have already been trying to kickstart an economy that’s facing the greatest slump in output in more than 300 years. The Bank of England is increasingly worried that job cuts will undoubtedly be worse than

The poll unearthed that 57% don’t want to go back to a standard office environment with normal office hours. 45% of business leaders see the working environment changing for the greater because of the impact of the pandemic. More than a quarter say their company’s finance teams will now home based for the majority of times.