Britons will ‘ignore’ two-week quarantine rule, says Ryanair boss

The chief govt of Ryanair has described plans to make these arriving within the UK by air, together with returning holidaymakers, self-isolate for 2 weeks as “idiotic and unimplementable”. Speaking on the BBC Radio Four’s Today programme, Michael O’Leary predicted that Britons would merely “ignore” the coverage and that it will be ditched by the top of June.

He added: “This government is telling you that you can’t fly unless you isolate for 14 days, yet you can go on the London Underground and you don’t have to isolate for 14 days. They’re making this stuff up as they go along, and none of it has any basis in science.”

Full particulars of the quarantine plans, confirmed by Boris Johnson on May 10, will be introduced within the coming days. The restrictions will have an effect on these arriving by air, apart from these travelling from Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands. It had beforehand been urged that arrivals from France would even be excluded, however final week Downing Street backtracked on the proposal.

Arrivals are anticipated to be requested to offer an handle the place they will keep for 2 weeks, with fines issued to these caught breaking the principles.

A greater different to the coverage, Mr O’Leary added, can be face masks. “If you really want to do something that’s effective wear masks,” he stated. “If everybody is wearing masks you eliminate the risk of spread of Covid-19 by 98.5 per cent. So let’s take some effective measures.”

