Britons may resist test and trace isolation after lockdown

Global coronavirus instances have surpassed six million as Latin America reported a grim milestone of 50,000 deaths from the illness.

Countries equivalent to Brazil, Chile and Mexico are struggling to stem the unfold of the virus.

Covid-19 has claimed greater than 368,700 lives worldwide, although the true quantity is regarded as greater as testing remains to be restricted and many nations don’t embody fatalities outdoors of hospitals.

Many nations are opening colleges and workplaces after weeks of unprecedented lockdowns which have stemmed the unfold of the illness – but additionally hammered economies and thrown hundreds of thousands of individuals out of labor.