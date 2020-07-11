Britons drink as they take advantage of some good weather after pubs and restaurants reopened

Thirsty Britons continued to lap up the sunshine today as they embraced the eased lockdown rules and fantastic weather.

In Battersea, south-west London, people shopped, settled in for a pint and enjoyed dinner at a number of eateries as Northcote Road area has efficiently become pedestrianised to help with social distancing.

Meanwhile, nearby Soho, in central London, always been a hive of activity as people dined al-fresco and enjoyed drinks with friends and family.

On the coast, sunseekers headed to the beach in Brighton and might be seen enjoying the hot July weather sat in deck chairs and strolling along the pier in shorts and caps.

It comes as pubs and restaurants are preparing for the 2nd Saturday of trade after establishments opened their doors to the public for a July 4 bonanza dubbed ‘Super Saturday’.

But thousands of publicans are still refusing to pour pints for the public amid fears that it’s impractical and costly to pubs to serve clients while capacity is paid down and social distancing stays in place.

Fears of the spread of coronavirus, a fresh wave of outbreaks if lockdown is eased too rapidly and widely, and another costly lockdown are also high among independent businesses.

It comes after groups of teenagers in Leeds yesterday dolled up and went drinking with pals before tucking into kebabs, pizzas and fish and chips in the early hours of the morning.

Meanwhile outdoor pools opened today as sun-seekers flocked south coast as the UK braces for a sunny weekend with temperatures likely to hit 74F (23C).

Britons getting up to blue skies today splashed about in Hampstead Heath today while others took the plunge at Parliament Hill, the place where a lido has reopened after months of lockdown.

Others headed to the coast to soak up the sun’s rays at beaches in Bournemouth and Brighton, while campervans were parked and campsites set up in Polzeath, Cornwall after per week of rain and murky skies. Cricket also started up today as clubs all over the country took advantage of the fantastic weather.

Groups of people take pleasure in the sunshine today and eat outside in Battersea, Northcote Road, after lockdown regulations were relaxed

Groups of people sat outside in Soho, central London, as people started initially to get back to a ‘normal life’ after lockdown

Drinking on the beach throughout sunny weather on the seafront in Brighton today as people took advantage of the good weather

Northcote Road in Battersea will efficiently become pedestrianised at weekends until further notice – with the empty road space being made available for businesses to utilize so that their customers can maintain social distancing rules

Shoppers in Battersea go out today in to the sunshine as more of the country emerges from lockdown

Diners and drinkers spaced out at tables on Northcote road in Battesea, south London, today

A swimmer dives into Parliament Hill Lido, on the initial day of its reopening since the easing of lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease

Recreational cricket in England resumes today. Cricketers take pleasure in the game in the sun today at Tilford Cricket Club

Groups of people enjoyed dining out today in the administrative centre and enjoying a drink as they take advantage of the eased lockdown rules

Pub landlords have warned they are battling to keep them apart to save lots of them from flouting social distancing rules and spread coronavirus.

Publicans have told of how difficult it is to contain the urges of millennials amid crowded scenes in Soho, central London. Louise Chauvin, 26, who runs the Jaguar Shoes bar in Hoxton, told The Times: ‘It’s quite hard to communicate to customers, specially after several drinks, that they have to behave.

‘They cannot just get fully up and go directly to the bar and get a drink or visit another dining table and talk to someone random they have no idea. Mostly the matter we have is there’s a dining table of pretty ladies and a dining table of pretty boys and they just go over, like, ‘All right do you want a drink?’ – you can’t do this.’

Roy O’Keefe, owner of The Tib Street Tavern in Manchester, said: ‘The older crowd are not coming in as much, it’s all lager that we’re selling at this time – in order to tell it’s really a younger age bracket.’

MailOnline reported how an Oxfordshire pub has barred drinkers beneath the age of 25 – because they can’t adhere to social distancing rules. David Haines, landlord of The Royal Standard, said younger drinkers were putting staff and clients at risk by not sticking with the guidelines.

Those under 25-years-old it’s still able to stay static in the pub in Wallingford, Oxfordshire, until 8pm, although not after.

News of the pub’s new rules was shared on Facebook, and many commented on the post saying that the right decision had been made.

The post said: ‘(over) the final three nights have seen us attract unprecedented numbers of younger drinkers who are refusing to adhere to any social distancing rules which, in the current climate, is putting both our staff and our regular customers in danger.

Sunseekers flocked to beaches such as Bournemouth (pictured) and Brighton today to take advantage of the good weather

A group of women pick up some new houseplants as they go shopping in Battersea today amid eased lockdown rules

The Royal Standard pub in Oxfordshire has been inundated with drinkers and has taken its measures to make sure social distancing is better imposed

This Facebook post was issued, where the pub outlined how drinkers under the age of 25 would be asked to leave the premises after 8pm

‘We apologise to those who are affected and will review this decision sporadically until we have been in safer times.’

The move comes in the aftermath of many pubs up and down great britain struggling to adapt to the brand new normal, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

A senior officer has predicted a fresh coronavirus onslaught after confronted with ‘pub fights, drunken violence and drunken, drugged-up fools’ on July 4 – the initial night by which pubs re-opened their doors and started initially to serve again.

Social distancing was declared to stay tatters after jubilant drinkers called time on lockdown and descended on the country’s pubs.

Cities across Britain were heaving on a scale not seen since Boris Johnson ordered bars to shutter over a hundred days ago.

The beer garden in the Oxfordshire pub, which shows tables separated to distance drinkers

Bottles of Corona were sold within the pub and also a joking quip: ‘Coronavirus vaccine’

The government has come under fire for lifting restrictions too early while Leicester continues to be battling its local outbreak, with many opting to remain at home for fear of driving another nationwide wave.

But Health Secretary Matt Hancock was triumphant in the aftermath of pubs returning, telling Sky’s Sophy Ridge: ‘I believe that from what I have seen although you can find some images to the contrary, very, very largely people have acted responsibly.

‘And this balanced message is so essential – people should enjoy summer safely and of course the emphasis is both on enjoy and safely.

‘We, of course, we all know that we are doing every thing we can to have back to normal but and then do that where it is safe to do so.’

Meanwhile a single super-spreader forced a pub, a vape bar and an Indian restaurant to close after he sought out drinking before later discovering he had tested positive for Covid-19.

The mystery drinker visited The Lighthouse Inn in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, before going to Vape Escape during his bar crawl on Saturday, locals have claimed.

A driver from takeaway Saagar Indian had already been in exactly the same pub as the man who has been praised for doing ‘the right thing’ by telling the businesses that he visited about his result.

The three venues were forced to close out of precaution, clean and disinfect the premises, and have all their staff tested.

Though Vape Escape has reopened again, The Lighthouse Inn remains closed. The Indian takeaway is also closed ‘temporarily’.

The mystery drinker visited The Lighthouse Inn (pictured) in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset before going to Vape Escape during his bar crawl, locals have claimed

Vape Escape was also visited by the person, but they have already having the ability to reopen as a result of negative test outcomes and a comprehensive ‘deep clean’

A driver from takeaway Saagar Indian had already been in exactly the same pub as the man, who later tested positive for the coronavirus. It has closed ‘temporarily’

Meanwhile, Durham Constabulary temporarily closed the Number One Bar in Darlington when officers decided staff were not in charge of how customers were behaving.

The force also temporarily closed The Wheatsheaf pub in Chilton, County Durham, blaming ‘irresponsible behaviour’ at the two venues.

Three pubs in West Yorkshire, Hampshire and Somerset were all forced to close after drinkers tested positive for coronavirus.

Thousands of boozers reopened their doors to the public following months of lockdown. Over half remained shut, however.

The Lighthouse Inn’s pub landlady Jess Green said the ability had been ‘stressful’.

Ms Green shut the pub and rang at least 90 people who had left their contact details when they had visited on Saturday.

She told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: ‘The main thing which was going through our heads was we had to ensure everyone was safe, that we contacted everyone of our clients.

‘We took it upon ourselves, because demonstrably Test and Trace can perform all that, but we took it upon ourselves to do it because we knew that individuals had done it before it got out there. It took all of us day, we finished at about 10 o’clock yesterday evening.

‘Our (list) was about 90 and there have been actually more but if they were in a social bubble or a household, we took the main person and they spoke to the people they were with, so it might have been more than that.’

Durham Constabulary temporarily closed the Number One Bar in Darlington when officers decided staff were not in charge of how customers were behaving

The force also temporarily closed The Wheatsheaf pub in Chilton, County Durham, blaming ‘irresponsible behaviour’ at both venues

When asked what the ability was like, she said: ‘Stressful – that’s most likely the only word I can use.’

Speaking about the closure, she said: ‘The pub will not re-open until our seven staff have tested negative and we should have the test results straight back today.

‘We’ve chose to close the pub to help keep our staff and clients safe. We completed the full clean of the pub on Monday, in line with government guidance, and so we’re able to actually re-open.

‘But we have pro-actively taken your choice to close – and we have received lots of positive feedback from the area community.

‘The man who tested positive did the right part of informing the firms that he attended so we are able to inform clients and get everyone tested.’

The Indian takeaway, Saagar Indian, has also put a notice in the window stating that they had closed temporarily as a precaution.

Then they shared further news on social networking, stating any particular one of their workers may have touch the infected man.

They wrote: ‘It saddens me to share with you all that because of unforeseen circumstances, we are closing Saagar Indian takeaway up to Friday.

‘This is really because one of the drivers has been in exactly the same pub as the person who has tested positive to Covid-19.

‘This decision wasn’t made easily, however of these tough times everyone’s health may be the number one priority.

‘During this period we are deep cleaning the whole building to ensure if it is re-opened we are ready to go.’

‘We enjoy seeing you all again very soon.’

Vape Escape was also visited by the man, but they have being able to reopen thanks to negative test results and a thorough ‘deep clean’.

The Village Home in Alverstoke, Hampshire is one of three pubs that have been forced to close after a person tested positive for coronavirus

Owner Leanne Underhill, said: ‘It wasn’t the re-opening we’d planned and we were informed on Sunday that the customer who had visited us had tested positive.

‘All of our staff have already been tested and have come straight back negative. All customers have already been informed, in accordance with Government guidance.

‘We have been following all the safety guidelines and because we took the names and numbers of customers as they entered the bar.

‘All of them have been in a position to be contacted.

‘As soon as I got the message concerning the positive test result on Sunday, I immediately closed the bar, locked up and spoke with the NHS and Police who informed us of the right steps, all of which we have followed.

‘We have undertaken a full, deep clean and steam cleaned the premises and also disinfected every thing, including all customer areas such as the toilets.’

The Fox and Hounds, in Batley, Yorkshire, wrote: ‘This morning I got a phone call off a customer which visited our pub on Saturday to state they’d tested positive for coronavirus’

The Lighthouse Inn in Burnham-on-Sea said it had been forced to close and contact clients who had visited on Saturday after a customer tested positive for COVID-19

A closure notice at the Number One Bar in Darlington said: ‘When officers attained the premises the music was too loud and there was no social distancing taking place.

‘Customers were stood up at the bar, when staff were spoken to by officers, the staff stated that customers wouldn’t normally listen to their instructions and effectively cannot control that which was taking place in the premises.

‘The bar owner was intoxicated and argumentative. He failed to seem aware of the principles and was certainly not sticking with them.’

The bar’s Facebook page said it had reopened for business.

Chief Inspector Neal Bickford said: ‘We wish to say an enormous thank you to those responsible establishments who complied with all the current regulations allowing people to have a safe and enjoyable trip back again to the pub.

‘We know it is often a tough 90 days for both businesses and revellers so that it was great to begin to see the vast majority of people dealing with us.

‘We will always check out work with people who need to improve but regrettably two premises did need to be closed on Saturday following unacceptable behaviour.’

The Fox & Hounds, in Batley, West Yorkshire and The Village Home in Alverstoke, Hampshire were also among the first pubs in England to close following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The Fox and Hounds wrote on Facebook: ‘I got a phone call off a customer which visited our pub on Saturday to state they’d tested positive for coronavirus.

‘On their visit they was unaware and had no symptoms but after seeing a post off another place they’d visited thought it had been best to take a test to that can come back positive. Due to privacy reason we defintely won’t be naming this person.’

Management have sought advice from NHS Track and Trace. All staff have already been tested for the virus and the pub is undergoing a deep clean.

‘We grasp this is a scary time but want to ensure our customer safety is our main priority in these a down economy,’ the post read.

‘Over the past few weeks we have put alot of hard work in to the pub following government guidance to get us opened straight back up.

‘Anyone which has visited us this week-end can see our new formulate of tables of one metre plus, our a proven way systems, full table service and continuously cleaning through the duration of.’

In a statement posted on the web, the Village Home said they aspire to reopen on Saturday: ‘Anyone who was in the pub over the week-end there is no need to isolate if you don’t show symptoms or are contacted direct by the trace group.’

It comes as an expert warned that Britain will suffer ‘big’ COVID-19 outbreaks if people flout social distancing rules.

Dr David Nabarro, a World Health Organization coronavirus expert, conceded that ‘everybody must have fun’ after a lot more than 100 days of lockdown.

But he warned clusters of the virus will inevitably use if Britons can’t obey social distancing while enjoying their newfound freedoms as pubs, restaurants and holiday destinations reopen.

The ‘one metre plus’ rule was left in tatters on ‘Super Saturday’ when jubilant drinkers called time on lockdown and descended on the country’s pubs.

Cities across Britain were heaving on a scale not seen since Boris Johnson ordered bars to close in a desperate bid to manage Covid-19 on March 23.