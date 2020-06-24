Britons can holiday in France, Spain and Italy from NEXT WEEK

Boris Johnson will give the green light to foreign holidays next Monday once the Government unveils its long-awaited travel corridor plan.

Ministers will say Britons can visit any one of around ten countries and never have to quarantine – reviving summer holidays after almost four months of travel restrictions.

‘Air bridges’ to France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey have been all but confirmed, sources disclosed, with the initial flights set to lose on July 4.

Germany, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Gibraltar and Bermuda will also reportedly be announced as destinations in the initial round of ‘safe nations’ on June 29.

The Mail has learned Portugal may very well be included one of many destinations, despite concerns over recent outbreaks of Covid-19 in the Algarve.

Britons began to arrive in Benidorm, Spain on Monday as coronavirus restrictions were eased

Medium-haul destinations such as for instance Dubai will even reportedly be around for Britons to explore from mid to late summer, with trips to Vietnam and Hong Kong on the horizon from late August or September.

Britons are also likely to get the green light to go to Canada, Morocco and the Caribbean from August.

Ministers are even on the verge of visiting a handle Australia, so long as flights connect via low-risk countries such as for instance Singapore.

Dozens more countries will undoubtedly be added in coming weeks, including crucial business destinations, but the initial announcement will undoubtedly be focused on popular holiday routes to give an instantaneous shot in the arm to Britain’s crippled travel industry.

But Britons hoping to go to the USA, Mexico and South American countries will likely need to wait until December, the Sun reported.

The initial safe travel corridors will reportedly be setup after the quarantine review on June 29.

The Foreign Office is also likely to relax its warning against all but essential world wide travel for the first time since lockdown was imposed in mid-March.

Boris Johnson can give the green light to foreign holidays next Monday when the Government unveils its long-awaited travel corridor plan (Pictured: Beaches in Benidorm, Spain)

People sunbathe on Playa de Palma beach in Mallorca as Spain officially reopened its borders amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 21

Instead, the chance of Covid-19 will be set to low, medium or high according to infection rates in individual countries.

The plans – to be announced on Monday – will undoubtedly be finalised and signed off today in a meeting with officials from Downing Street, the Department for Transport (DfT) and the Home and Foreign offices.

Airlines and airports will also be expecting to be briefed on the plans today, going for just over a week to organize for the newest holiday season.

Booking boom for staycations Staycation companies took one booking every 11 seconds following the announcement that domestic holidays will be allowed. After Boris Johnson gave summer holidays the thumbs up from July 4, UK holiday company Hoseasons.co.uk took around 330 bookings one hour. Reservations were up 270 percent on the same day last year. Cornwall was the most used destination with 14 percent of all bookings, closely followed closely by Devon on 9 percent.

Under the scheme, travel corridor nations are signing ‘memorandums of understanding’ with the Government, agreeing that whatever anti-coronavirus measures are taken in the united kingdom must be mirrored by similarly stringent policies abroad.

Giving examples to the transport committee yesterday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the other country having an equivalent to our test and trace system was crucial.

He also spoke of the necessity to consider the ‘level and trajectory’ of herpes abroad.

Outlining the questions being asked by UK officials, he said: ‘Do they will have something comparable to our NHS Test and Trace system? The Test and Trace system is enormous here now. We’ve got the capability to test much more than is immediately required but that could allow for any uplift anywhere.

‘Does the country we’re talking to have that sort of capability?’

Mr Shapps added that introducing air bridges is really a ‘massive priority’, stating: ‘I understand entirely the pain that aviation is going through. I know both for airports, for air companies and actually for ground handlers aswell, this coronavirus has been a complete disaster.

‘The only thing which is worse is if the united states does not keep on the work it’s doing on getting along with it.

‘That’s why quarantine has been introduced at a place where we were getting along with it.’

Paul Charles, from the pressure group Quash Quarantine, was reportedly assured by the Government that travel corridors will open as planned – subject to any coronavirus outbreaks.

He said ‘intensive’ phone calls are taking place across Europe to finalise the arrangements.

‘The first phase will undoubtedly be Europe, and the second phase from August will be more longterm, with the Caribbean, Dubai and Morocco included,’ he said.

Belgium tourists sunbathe in a roped off area at Levante beach, Benidorm after the town’s beaches were reopened after three months of closure on June 15

‘South America, and Latin America will likely be exempt from the conclusion of the season.

‘There is no way restrictions will undoubtedly be lifted there any time soon since they are at the epicentre of the pandemic at the moment.

‘And it’s unlikely that America will open up ahead of the November election, partly because President Trump won’t open it up, but also since the number of cases there’s very high.’

Travel corridors will come as welcome news to the beleaguered tourism industry, with holiday firms and air companies likely to launch big promotions for last-minute holidays when the announcement is made.

Since June 8, all passengers – bar a small number of exemptions – have been needed to go into self-isolation for 14 days if they arrive in the UK.

People who fail to comply can be fined £1,000 in England, and police are allowed to use ‘reasonable force’ to make sure they follow the principles.

Ryanair has already seen a doubling of UK bookings for flights in July and August considering that the beginning of June, and price comparison site Travel Supermarket say demand for holidays to Spain has doubled within the last week set alongside the week before.

This comes as more than 4,500 airport workers in the UK and Ireland face the axe after Britain’s biggest airport ground handling company announced plans to shed over fifty percent its staff. Swissport yesterday announced job cuts since the pandemic has damaged the aviation industry.

The firm employs 8,500 workers at airports over the UK, including baggage handlers and check-in staff.