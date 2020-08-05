Britney Spears Writing A Tell-All?! Source Says She’s Kept ‘Meticulous’ Notes About Her Conservatorship & More!

The finest location for info on the #FreeBritney project? Why, directly from the source, obviously!

The #FreeBritney motion has actually been getting steam recently, as the rigorous conservatorship that Britney Spears has actually lived under for many years now has actually been cast doubt on. With the motion getting momentum, this might be the ideal time for the 38- year-old to share her variation of occasions.

An expert informed the UK tabloid Heat:

“Britney is gearing up to break her silence in a tell-all interview. She’s been following the #freebritney movement eagerly. She’s got so much she wants to say and now she believes it’s time for the world to hear her full story.”

They continued:

“As much as anything though, Britney wants to reassure people she’s not this cooped-up, controlled ‘robot’ who’s unable to speak for herself.”

This lines up with what we have actually seen from the pop star’s social networks, where she’s attempted to assure fans that her material is “authentic.” Though she never ever actually composes much that’s inflammatory or, you understand, longer than a tweet. But this source says Brit has a Great Deal Of product in her back pocket– perhaps even sufficient to compose a narrative! They discussed: