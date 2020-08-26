Britney Spears Wants Someone ‘Who Is Not Her Family’ In Charge Of Conservatorship!

If there’s one thing Britney Spears loathes more than her conservatorship, it’s having her overprotective dad in charge of it!

As we reported, the superstar’s more-than-decade long conservatorship was recently extended to February 1, 2021. Now, a source close to the pop star told People that while the 38-year-old still fantasizes about the days where she’s in control of her own finances, her biggest concern isn’t ending the conservatorship altogether — it’s making sure Jamie Spears isn’t her sole conservator.

The insider dished:

“Britney still wants the conservatorship to end at some point. But more urgently right now she doesn’t want her dad to regain the sole conservator role.”

Not surprising, seeing as a court filing last week revealed that the pop icon is “strongly opposed” to having her poppa — who temporarily stepped down from the role last year due to health issues — reassume the title.

The source explained:

“Jamie is very old school. He treats Britney like a child.”

Ugh, really?

So who does Britney want to oversee her finances and health care? The source said the Toxic singer — who apparently said she “does not want to perform at this time” — “strongly…