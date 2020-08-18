Britney Spears Wants Her Dad OUT As Her Conservator – And Here’s How She’s Making It Happen!

Britney Spears wants her dad eliminated as her conservator simply as much as the most stalwart #FreeBritney advocates do!

According to a brand-new filing on Monday from the pop queen’s lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, she “is strongly opposed to having [Jamie Spears] return as the conservator of her person.” Well, absolutely nothing unclear or mystical about that!

Instead the docs state she “strongly prefers” that her care supervisor, Jodi Montgomery “continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year.”

This is a SUBSTANTIAL upgrade, particularly since numerous fans of Miz Spears have actually been voicing their issue for rather a long time that the 38- year- old has actually been rejected the right to vocalize what she wants her life to appear like. Though the current filing does not show that she wants the conservatorship to end completely, it’s clear she wants her dad out of the photo. Per Ingham:

“Without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, Britney would like Ms. Montgomery’s appointment as conservator of her person to be made permanent.”

As you’ll remember, Montgomery was turned over the control of Spears’ day- to- day life in September 2019 following a supposed run-in in between …