Britney Spears Thanks ‘Wonderful’ Fans For Support Amid Ongoing Conservatorship Changes

Britney Spears has an uncommon message of thankfulness directed at her fanbase amid the height of her conservatorship case!

Following news today that Jamie Spears asked for to have a previous co-conservator return to the photo to handle her monetary estate, in addition to the star making it clear she’s prepared to have more range in between herself and her papa, the songstress shared a brand-new video to Instagram for her fans and #FreeBritney advocates!

On Thursday, the 38-year-old started the clip:

“I’m here today to answer all your questions in the comments.”

However, much of the most often asked concerns were not responded to, and she rather shared her preferred vacation, designer, school topic, dining establishment, and book. Needless to state, some commenters were NOT delighted with the actions she provided, even more sustaining suspicion that the Toxic vocalist does not have access to her own social networks profile: