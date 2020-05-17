Britney Spears thanks fans for ‘sticking with’ her on 20th anniversary of ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ release

On Saturday, precisely 20 years after the cd’s release, Spears, 38, required to Instagram to commemorate the turning point by sharing a video clip.

The clip mated with each other video of Spears’ video for “Oops,” along with clips of her mentioning the cd. She clarified it was much more “adult” than her previous songs, also stating the cd’s initial solitary was much better than “…Baby One More Time.”

Also consisted of in the video clip: brief shots of Spears dance and also appreciating herself.

“Thank you to whoever made this ….. I just nearly dropped my phone I wasn’t expecting it !!!!!” Spears composed in the video clip’s subtitle. “20 years since the Oops! album.”

The vocalist after that thought back on the “crazy” sensations of “anticipation” prior to the cd’s release.

“All of my expectations were exceeded !!!! And it’s all thanks to you folks,” she proceeded. “Thank you for sticking with me and growing with me. I am one Lucky girl. God Bless and thank you all!!!!!!”

She wrapped up: “PS you see even 20 years ago I still liked to twirl!!!!”

Spears additionally referenced the cd on Twitter on the very same day.

“Hey @NASA ….. I received your gift. I know it’s been 20 years since we met on Mars and I just wanted to say ….. aww you shouldn’t have !!!!! Have fun up there @NASAPersevere !!!!!” she composed, referencing her “Oops” video, which happened on Mars.

NASA’s Preserve Mars Rover Twitter account commented.

“Well hello there, @britneyspears. Yes! I’m packed and almost ready to fly in July, landing on Mars next February. I’ll collect rocks for a future mission to send back, but know I went down and got them for you.”

The action consisted of a computer animated video of a wanderer on Mars.

Aside from the title track, the cd had the hit tunes “Lucky” and also “Stronger” and also obtained 2 Grammy elections.