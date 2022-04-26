Fans may have to wait a bit for fresh Britney Spears Instagram videos or pregnancy updates. Britney Spears, ‘Hit me Baby One More Time‘ singer, just revealed her pregnancy, and now she has stated that she will be taking a hiatus from social media. Over the next several weeks, she will not be active on any social media platforms or networking sites.

Britney has 2 kids from her previous marriage: Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, both of whom are teenagers. She’s expecting her third kid, but it’ll be her first with her new fiance, Sam Asghari.

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Expecting Their First Child Together

When Sam Asghari proposed to Britney in September, she took the same approach of removing herself from social media sites after announcing that Sam had proposed to her and that they were getting married.

Britney had also deactivated her Instagram page at the time, explaining that she wanted to celebrate and enjoy her engagement because she was getting married shortly. Britney also talked about her personal experiences as a new mother earlier this week.

Britney’s admirers began guessing the gender of her baby kid when she tweeted a photo of herself laying on the beach in the Mexican heat. And admirers flocked to the comments section to express their admiration for Britney, who looked as stunning as she did before the pregnancy, with one saying, “We are quite convinced it’s a baby girl.”

Britney Spears has long stated her desire for another kid from her previous relationship with Jamie Spears, but she was unable to do so since he had forced her to use birth control. Britney has also talked out about her prior pregnancy’s postpartum depression and how she dealt with it.