Britney Spears Stands Up To Her Father To DEFEND The #FreeBritney Movement!

The #FreeBritney motion has actually been a questionable one, however on Thursday they got some genuine vindication. Britney Spears herself stepped up to defend them from her father!

Woo hoo!

As the legal tug-of-war over her conservatorship continues, Jamie Spears submitted a petition to seal all of the court procedures moving forward– keeping journalism and the general public in the dark when it concerns all things Britney.

Related: Meanwhile Momma Spears Has Brit’s Back

However, the Toxic vocalist submitted an objection which not just shone a light on the significance of openness– it likewise consisted of one of the most assistance she’s provided to the #FreeBritney folks yet!

The legal files, acquired by numerous outlets, read:

“Britney strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible. The sealing motion is supposedly being brought by her father to ‘protect’ Britney’s interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it.”

Gurl is defending herself! Yasss!

The docs next discussed why it’s so essential for all this information to be offered to the general public– specifically, the dubious method Daddy has actually been doing it has actually naturally terrified her fans into …