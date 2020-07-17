Britney Spears Sources Say She’s Not Stable In Managing Her Mental Illness, Thus The Need For Conservatorship To Continue

Fans say Britney Spears is being held captive, but sources say that’s not the case!

The #FreeBritney movement has been around for some time, but is gaining new steam amid heightened concern over the pop queen’s mental health as she continues to upload erratic dance and fashion videos to her Instagram account while commenters point out supposed signs in the clips which they say indicate a cry for help.

Related: Britney Spears Has Been Quarantining Away From Her Kids And Boyfriend

One source supposedly close to Miz Spears tells TMZ:

“These people who are screaming for the conservatorship to end, well if that happened and she hurt herself or died 2 weeks after would these people utter a peep? No way.”

As you’re likely aware, this conservatorship has been in place for 12 years, and as the outlet points out, a handful of lawyers, doctors, therapists, and a judge have to deem it necessary to continue. TMZ also pointed out that her mental state likely depends on the conservatorship to continue, and will require it for life. The outlet shared:

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us she’s not been easy to deal with … she sometimes complains she wants more freedom. Short story — she hasn’t been especially stable managing her mental illness.”

Jamie Spears had been the conservator for over a decade before her “care manager” Jodi Montgomery took over. Though Jamie still handles her finances, Jodi takes care of personal aspects of the Grammy Award winner’s life, per court docs:

“[Montgomery] shall have the power to communicate with treating and other expert medical personnel regarding [Britney], and to have access to any and all records regarding [Britney’s] medical treatment, diagnosis and testing. [Montgomery] shall have access to any and all records regarding [Britney’s] psychiatric treatment, diagnosis and testing.”

A hearing to review Spears’ conservatorship was originally set for September 2019, but after Brit was a no-show, it was rescheduled to April. Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the new date is set for July 22.

Many comments on the momma of two’s videos instruct her to wear specific colors if she is in trouble, or offer up some type of sign to show that she is in danger. After some comments asked that she wear black and pink if she was in trouble, the 38-year-old’s most recent dance video (Below) this week showed her in pink shorts with black polka dots, followed by a photo (HERE) of her in all black:

While many believe Brit to be under the control of outsiders, it seems she tried her best to shut down the rumors with a recent IG, writing:

“I get how some people might not like my posts or even understand them, but this is Me being happy ….. this is Me being authentic and as real as it gets !!!!! I want to inspire people to do the same and just be themselves without pleasing others ….. that’s the key to happiness 🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!!!”

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Weigh in on the hot topic (below) in the comments!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]