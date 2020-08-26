Britney Spears’ Sister, Jamie Lynn, Secretly Named Trustee Of Singer’s Massive Fortune

We broke the story, Britney and Jamie’s mother Lynne Spears filed documents to be included in future hearings involving this same trust.

As we reported, Britney’s lawyer has filed documents claiming the pop star no longer wishes to have her father involved in her estate and is asking that a financial advising company be put in charge of her finances.

Jamie Lynn and Lynne Spears’ filings, in this case, maybe the beginning of a movement to them being much more involved in Britney’s conservatorship.

In 2004, Britney created the trust to include, “All of my right, title, and interest in all my property.” Plus, “My furniture and furnishings, clothing, jewelry, vehicles and accessories to vehicles, books, paintings, and other artwork, and other tangible articles of personal, domestic household, or recreational use or nature, together with any insurance on such property.”