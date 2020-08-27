Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn revealed as singer’s trustee: Report

If the request is approved, Britney’s assets would be transferred into new accounts and a judge would have to approve their removal.

The outlet reports that the trust was set up in 2004 by Britney Spears to benefit her children, Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

In 2018, an amendment stated that in the event of Britney Spear’s death Jamie Lynn would administer the trust.

“Britney trusts Jamie Lynn and knows that she is extremely responsible and reliable,” a source close to Britney Spears told E! News. “It makes sense that she would be the trustee.”

The younger sister has been loyal and protective of Britney Spears, the source said.

“There’s no doubt she always has Britney’s best interest at heart,” the source said. “They are best friends and Britney’s closest confidant. She is the perfect person to make financial decisions should anything happen to Britney.”

