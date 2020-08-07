Britney Spears Shares Potentially Dangerous DIY Spa Treatment Involving… Aluminum Foil!?

Britney Spears is sharing some inneresting DIY spa treatments — and by inneresting, we mean potentially dangerous!
On Thursday, the superstar once again perplexed her Instagram followers by revealing an at-home spa regimen she apparently gave herself that involves coconut oil, an electrical mat, and aluminum foil. That’s right, Perezcious readers: aluminum foil.
The questionable tip came in one of Brit’s signature lengthy, emoji-filled captions on a video of herself modeling a cute blue crop top for over 2 minutes. Alongside the clip, Brit explained she was jonesing for a spa day so badly that she attempted to give herself one at home with some items she was able to find in her kitchen.
Related: Is Britney Writing A Tell-All?!
Noting that she hadn’t had a day of pampering in a long time because many spas were still shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, the Toxic singer wrote:
“I know we are all getting a little coo coo with what’s going on in the world 🙄🤷♀️ … It feels like I haven’t been to a spa 💅💅 in years so I decided to create one at my house… I bought an electrical mat that vibrates your body, neck, back, and legs …. it’s so cool !!!! Then I got honey 🍯, two of my favorite lotions, coconut oil, and baby oil …. then I wrapped myself in…