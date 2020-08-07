Britney Spears Shares Potentially Dangerous DIY Spa Treatment Involving… Aluminum Foil!?

Britney Spears is sharing some inneresting DIY spa treatments — and by inneresting, we mean potentially dangerous!

On Thursday, the superstar once again perplexed her Instagram followers by revealing an at-home spa regimen she apparently gave herself that involves coconut oil, an electrical mat, and aluminum foil. That’s right, Perezcious readers: aluminum foil.

The questionable tip came in one of Brit’s signature lengthy, emoji-filled captions on a video of herself modeling a cute blue crop top for over 2 minutes. Alongside the clip, Brit explained she was jonesing for a spa day so badly that she attempted to give herself one at home with some items she was able to find in her kitchen.

Noting that she hadn’t had a day of pampering in a long time because many spas were still shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, the Toxic singer wrote: