Britney Spears Says She Accidentally Burnt Down Her Gym With Candles

Britney Spears made a surprising admission on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing that she caused a fire in her gym when she forgot to blow the candles off.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for, like, six months because I burned my gym down, unfortunately,” Spears stated. “I had two candles and, yeah… one thing led to another and I burned it down.”

Spears declared that she just has two pieces of equipment left from the fire, but she made the video to show her workout “during this time.”

Spears continued to exercise, playing out some little weightlifting, leg exercises, and yoga.

The artist additionally spoke about the fire in the video’s caption.

“It was an accident …. but yes …. I burnt it down,” she captioned. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames BOOM !!!!!!”

“Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym !!!!!” she added. “But it could be much worse so I’m grateful.”

She ended the caption by writing: “Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!”

It was as of late announced that Spears’ conservatorship had been stretched out due to the coronavirus pandemic, which postponed court dates.

