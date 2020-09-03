Britney Spears says dad Jamie is keeping her conservatorship case ‘hidden away in the closet’: report

In current months, the #FreeBritney motion has actually risen online as reports spread out that Jamie is not just reducing his child by means of the conservatorship, however the public has actually likewise questioned whether he’s skimming cash from Spears’ fortune for himself.

BRITNEY SPEARS ASKS FOR TRUST COMPANY TO TAKE OVER CONSERVATORSHIP: REPORT

As the motion has actually acquired traction, it’s started to appear that Spears herself wants to range her daddy from the case, as she just recently supposedly stated in court docs that she was “strongly opposed” to her father being reinstated as her sole conservator.

Additionally, Spears, 38, has supposedly suggested that a trust company oversee her conservatorship, and it was just recently exposed that her sis, Jamie Lynn, is overseeing the trust established by the musician for her sons.

Now, in court files acquired by Us Weekly, Spears has actually asked for that the case be offered to the public.

Jamie, who has denied all rumors about himself, supposedly desires the case to stay sealed.

BRITNEY SPEARS’ SISTER JAMIE LYNN REVEALED AS SINGER’S TRUSTEE: REPORT

Only a handful of individuals were permitted into …