Britney Spears recently posted a backlit and hazy selfie on Instagram and fans are going gaga over her angelic look in 2021.

Spears, the pop star is known to post several selfies including the practice of posting the same selfie more than once. But now, the 39-year-old star is getting creative in social media.

This Tuesday, January 12, Britney Spears posted a selfie that fans are calling ethereal. She seems to be experimenting with the lighting. With one side immersed in hazy lighting, her look almost looks angelic. She captioned this selfie as “Looks like the light of God coming in…!!!!” The singer also added a few emojis to go with the caption. The backlighting looks like a halo or announces a divine presence in the selfie alongside her white-laced blouse and her thick wavy locks.

Britney Spears Reveals Her 2021 “Godney” Look

Soon after the pop icon’s post, her Instagram fans and followers started calling her “Godney”. This name has been associated with Britney for a long time and it seems now that the name is making a comeback. A few of the comments on her post read, “Godney is coming”, “Godney, Freedom is coming…”.

Britney Spears posts this selfie a week after she sports a shoulder-length, layered hairstyle. The popstar had posted her look during the end of December, 2020 in her signature three-selfie series. However, her Tuesday post tells us that she has got back her extensions to flaunt in the new year.

Spears had revealed her short-hair look on the same day as her scheduled court hearing of her conservatorship fight against her father. Britney Spears had earlier opened up about her relationship with her father. In November, the singer had mentioned that she was scared of the person.

Following this statement, Spears’ father, Jamie said in an interview that he misses his daughter and that this conservatorship battle has ruined the smooth relationship they had before.