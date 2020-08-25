Britney Spears Opens Up About Using Crystals To ‘Pray’ For ‘Confidence And Grace’ Following Latest Conservatorship Update

Even amid her own troubles to gain control from her father, Britney Spears has still found a way to stay grounded through the drama.

For those who haven’t been following along, the pop star’s conservatorship has been extended through February 2021, with Jamie Spears at the head. While Brit filed court documents last week asserting she was “strongly opposed” to her dad remaining the conservator of her person, it was seemingly ruled everything would stay as-is… for now.

In the meantime, the 38-year-old has turned to crystals for spiritual guidance!

On Monday, Spears opened up about her love of sparkling stones, sharing a picture of the cover of The Crystal Bible: A Definitive Guide to Crystals by Judy Hall to Instagram. Writing about her extensive collection, she revealed how she’s been turning to them more amid the coronavirus pandemic. Britney told followers: